Melrose Industries Announces Share Buyback

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has announced the repurchase of 327,868 of its ordinary shares on May 20, 2024, at prices ranging from 609.4 to 621 pence per share. These shares are to be held in treasury, contributing to the company’s total of 47,561,244 treasury shares. The transaction details are provided including the volume-weighted average price and individual trade data.

For further insights into GB:MRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.