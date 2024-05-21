News & Insights

Melrose Industries Announces Share Buyback

May 21, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has announced the repurchase of 327,868 of its ordinary shares on May 20, 2024, at prices ranging from 609.4 to 621 pence per share. These shares are to be held in treasury, contributing to the company’s total of 47,561,244 treasury shares. The transaction details are provided including the volume-weighted average price and individual trade data.

