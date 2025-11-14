Melrose Industries 4-Month Revenues, Operating Profit Rise; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Aerospace technology company Melrose Industries Plc (MRO.L) reported Friday higher revenues and significantly higher adjusted operating profit in the four months to October 31, in line with expectations.

Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company continues to expect revenue range of 3.425 billion pounds to 3.575 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit range of 620 million pounds to 650 million pounds. In its trading update for the four months from July 1 to October 31, Melrose reported that Group revenue grew 14 percent from the prior year, mainly with Engines revenue growth of 28 percent.

Engines revenue growth was driven by a strong performance in both OE and the aftermarket.

Structures revenue was up 5 percent, ahead of the growth rate at the half year, with encouraging growth in Defence, mainly reflecting strong demand.

Peter Dilnot, Chief Executive Officer of Melrose said, "We have delivered another strong performance during this transformational year with continued positive momentum in both our civil and defence businesses. Our focus for the rest of the year remains on ramping up production and delivering for our customers. With strong demand, differentiated technologies and established positions on all the world's leading aircraft, we are well placed to deliver growth and increasing free cash flow this year and into the future."

Melrose plans to publish full year results for 2025 on February 27, 2026.

In London, the shares were trading at 633.54 pence, up 0.79 percent.

