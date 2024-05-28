Melrose Executes Share Buyback and Expands Treasury

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has engaged in a stock buyback, purchasing 472,157 of its own shares at prices ranging from 615.6 to 624.4 pence per share, with a weighted average of 620.2926 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, and following this transaction, Melrose now holds 49,250,261 shares in treasury and has 1,302,225,060 shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:MRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.