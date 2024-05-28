News & Insights

Melrose Executes Share Buyback and Expands Treasury

May 28, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has engaged in a stock buyback, purchasing 472,157 of its own shares at prices ranging from 615.6 to 624.4 pence per share, with a weighted average of 620.2926 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, and following this transaction, Melrose now holds 49,250,261 shares in treasury and has 1,302,225,060 shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

