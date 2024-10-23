News & Insights

Stocks

Melrose Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

October 23, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Ian Barkshire, a Non-executive Director at Melrose Industries PLC, has acquired 17,000 ordinary shares of the company at a price of 442 pence per share, totaling GBP 75,140. This purchase reflects a small stake in the company, highlighting a potential vote of confidence in Melrose’s future performance by its management.

For further insights into GB:MRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.