Melrose Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Ian Barkshire, a Non-executive Director at Melrose Industries PLC, has acquired 17,000 ordinary shares of the company at a price of 442 pence per share, totaling GBP 75,140. This purchase reflects a small stake in the company, highlighting a potential vote of confidence in Melrose’s future performance by its management.

