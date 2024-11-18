News & Insights

Melrose Boosts Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

November 18, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has repurchased 79,600 of its ordinary shares, priced between £4.846 and £5.014 per share, with a weighted average price of £4.9165. These shares will be held in treasury, which now totals 63,953,322 shares, against an issued share base of over 1.28 billion shares. This move is part of Melrose’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

