Melodiol’s Mernova Subsidiary Sees Strong Growth

May 26, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health’s subsidiary Mernova marks robust growth with new cannabis product launches, including edibles and vapes, and expanded supply through contracts with growers amid strong demand, as evidenced by Q2 purchase orders of $1.56m following a solid Q1 revenue of $1.75m.

