Melodiol Issues Shares Amidst Debt Negotiations

Melodiol Global Health Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares, in compliance with the Australian Corporations Act regulations, while also revealing ongoing negotiations with La Plata Capital LLC to resolve a default on secured notes. The company, known for its plant-based health products, is working towards an amicable solution with La Plata, expressing that enforcement action remains a last resort. This development may be of interest to investors monitoring ME1’s stock performance and financial health.

