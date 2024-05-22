News & Insights

Stocks

Melodiol Issues Shares Amidst Debt Negotiations

May 22, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares, in compliance with the Australian Corporations Act regulations, while also revealing ongoing negotiations with La Plata Capital LLC to resolve a default on secured notes. The company, known for its plant-based health products, is working towards an amicable solution with La Plata, expressing that enforcement action remains a last resort. This development may be of interest to investors monitoring ME1’s stock performance and financial health.

For further insights into AU:ME1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COPHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.