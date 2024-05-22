Melodiol Global Health Issues New Securities

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited has announced a new cash-based placement, issuing 9,708,737 ordinary fully paid securities under its ASX code ME1, set for quotation on May 23, 2024. This move could indicate an expansion or investment drive, making it a point of interest for investors monitoring the healthcare sector’s financial activities.

