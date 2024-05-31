Melodiol Global Health Eyes ASX Listing

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, seeking to list 195,004,190 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code ME1 on May 31, 2024. Investors may take an interest as the company progresses towards this significant financial milestone.

