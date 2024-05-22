Melodiol Global Health Expands Share Listings

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited is set to bolster its presence in the financial markets with a significant quotation of 99,941,442 new fully paid ordinary shares, as announced on May 23, 2024. This move, aligned with the ASX Listing Rules, marks a newsworthy expansion of the company’s securities under the code ME1.

