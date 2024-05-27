Melodiol Global Health Clarifies Shareholding Structure

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited has clarified to the Australian Securities Exchange that Mr. Adam Blumenthal is not considered a related party to Oakley Capital Partners, nor to ME1 itself, based on his indirect and non-influential shareholding through a family trust. The company also confirms compliance with section 606 of the Corporations Act regarding the non-applicability of the 20% voting share threshold to Oakley’s resolutions. Additionally, ME1 asserts confidence in its financial stability, highlighting forthcoming shareholder approval for debt-to-equity conversions and ongoing financial negotiations to strengthen its balance sheet.

