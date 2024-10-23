News & Insights

Melodiol Global Health Ceases Securities Post Expiry

October 23, 2024 — 12:22 am EDT

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities, including options and performance shares, following their expiry without exercise or conversion. This development is crucial for investors tracking the company’s stock performance, as it impacts the overall issued capital. Such updates can influence market perceptions and trading strategies.

