Mellanox (MLNX) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

Mellanox (MLNX) closed the most recent trading day at $119.96, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 4.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor company had gained 1.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MLNX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, up 10.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $345.83 million, up 13.31% from the year-ago period.

MLNX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.29% and +7.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MLNX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MLNX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MLNX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.68.

Also, we should mention that MLNX has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MLNX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

