Meliuz (CASH3) Price Target Increased by 15.54% to 15.16

The average one-year price target for Meliuz (CASH3) has been revised to 15.16 / share. This is an increase of 15.54% from the prior estimate of 13.12 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.98% from the latest reported closing price of 7.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meliuz. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH3 is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 84.30% to 3,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPASX - EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund holds 1,398K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 724K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,314K shares, representing a decrease of 1,048.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,617K shares, representing a decrease of 828.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 21.88% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares, representing a decrease of 1,047.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 150K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 900.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.