Meliuz (CASH3) Price Target Decreased by 8.30% to 14.16

The average one-year price target for Meliuz (CASH3) has been revised to 14.16 / share. This is an decrease of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 15.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.85% from the latest reported closing price of 7.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meliuz. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH3 is 0.02%, a decrease of 61.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 23,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,314K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,617K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,833K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,499K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 3.14% over the last quarter.

EPASX - EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund holds 1,398K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

