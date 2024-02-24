Méliuz (BOVESPA:CASH3) Price Target Decreased by 34.07% to 9.87

The average one-year price target for Méliuz (BOVESPA:CASH3) has been revised to 9.87 / share. This is an decrease of 34.07% from the prior estimate of 14.97 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 11.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.71% from the latest reported closing price of 7.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Méliuz. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.75% to 1,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 724K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,314K shares, representing a decrease of 1,048.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares, representing a decrease of 1,047.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 150K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 48.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 52.59% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 103K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH3 by 23.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

