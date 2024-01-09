Melius Research Upgrades Arista Networks (ANET)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Melius Research upgraded their outlook for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.11% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is 233.30. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.11% from its latest reported closing price of 245.85.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is 6,021MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.43%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 241,768K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cresset Asset Management holds 10,648K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,137K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 238.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,081K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,819K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,386K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,265K shares, representing a decrease of 25.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 5.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,222K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,041K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares, representing an increase of 36.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 83.06% over the last quarter.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

