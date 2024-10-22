Melius Research Upgrades Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Melius Research upgraded their outlook for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.73% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Albertsons Companies is $24.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.61. The average price target represents an increase of 32.73% from its latest reported closing price of $18.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons Companies is 79,976MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons Companies. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.52%, an increase of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 471,450K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerberus Capital Management holds 151,819K shares representing 26.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 14,090K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,902K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,911K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 9,039K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,011K shares , representing an increase of 33.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 21.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,706K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares , representing an increase of 53.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 107.98% over the last quarter.

Albertsons Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.