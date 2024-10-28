Melius Research Upgrades Alaska Air Group (LSE:0HC3)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Melius Research upgraded their outlook for Alaska Air Group (LSE:0HC3) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alaska Air Group is 55.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 GBX to a high of 73.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of 45.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alaska Air Group is 11,079MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alaska Air Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HC3 is 0.18%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.02% to 136,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,206K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,526K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,078K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,980K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares , representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,942K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 60.02% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,906K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing an increase of 79.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HC3 by 391.18% over the last quarter.

