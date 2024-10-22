Melius Research Upgrades 3M (LSE:0QNY)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Melius Research upgraded their outlook for 3M (LSE:0QNY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.26% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for 3M is 124.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 86.32 GBX to a high of 146.84 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.26% from its latest reported closing price of 115.85 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for 3M is 33,236MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,807 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QNY is 0.30%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 394,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,506K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,383K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,203K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,928K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,288K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 41.95% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 8,277K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 7,592K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,802K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 13.34% over the last quarter.

