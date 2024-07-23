Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Uber Technologies (LSE:0A1U) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Uber Technologies (LSE:0A1U) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is 86.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 64.93 GBX to a high of 103.86 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of 79.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is 44,644MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 270 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A1U is 0.73%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 1,969,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 70,286K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,060K shares , representing a decrease of 22.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A1U by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,010K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,376K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A1U by 15.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,859K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,271K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A1U by 13.73% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 45,568K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,068K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A1U by 25.87% over the last quarter.

