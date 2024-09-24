Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Tractor Supply (WBAG:TSCO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Tractor Supply (WBAG:TSCO) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 1,930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO is 0.26%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 120,505K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 4,895K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,182K shares , representing a decrease of 26.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,579K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,128K shares , representing a decrease of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 86.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,320K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 41.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,836K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,413K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 0.90% over the last quarter.

