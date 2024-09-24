Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Target (LSE:0LD8) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Target (LSE:0LD8) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.22% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Target is 180.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 119.81 GBX to a high of 219.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.22% from its latest reported closing price of 155.13 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 114,838MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LD8 is 0.33%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 444,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 20,581K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,370K shares , representing a decrease of 23.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 33.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,585K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,511K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,507K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,771K shares , representing an increase of 53.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 57.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,874K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,619K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,102K shares , representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD8 by 86.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

