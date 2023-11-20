Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (DELL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, Melius Research initiated coverage of Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (NYSE:DELL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.99% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C is 75.55. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.99% from its latest reported closing price of 73.36.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C is 93,264MM, a decrease of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.46.

Dell Technologies Inc - Class C Declares $0.37 Dividend

On September 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 24, 2023 received the payment on November 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $73.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 8.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies Inc - Class C. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.24%, an increase of 40.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 223,083K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,805K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,982K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 10,974K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,564K shares, representing a decrease of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,378K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,783K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 50.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,592K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 32.37% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,051K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Dell Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

