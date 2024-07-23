Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Lyft (XTRA:LY0) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Lyft (XTRA:LY0) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.35% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lyft is 18,20 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7,59 € to a high of 25,65 €. The average price target represents an increase of 60.35% from its latest reported closing price of 11,35 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lyft is 5,161MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LY0 is 0.22%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 337,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,735K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 19,824K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,817K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 82.30% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,230K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,528K shares , representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 11.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,563K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,358K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 20.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,480K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,319K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.