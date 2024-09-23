Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Kroger (WBAG:KR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Kroger (WBAG:KR) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 1,999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KR is 0.27%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 636,499K shares.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 24,080K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,367K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,550K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,322K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 14.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,180K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,680K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,893K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,351K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 55.17% over the last quarter.

