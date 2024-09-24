Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Home Depot (XTRA:HDI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Home Depot (XTRA:HDI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Home Depot is 343,25 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 260,66 € to a high of 397,13 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of 348,75 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Home Depot is 166,339MM, an increase of 9.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,004 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Depot. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDI is 0.71%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 786,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,317K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,269K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 12.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,436K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,081K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 25,102K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,665K shares , representing a decrease of 50.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 41.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,267K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,693K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 54.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,189K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDI by 79.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.