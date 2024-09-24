Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Grocery Outlet Holding (NasdaqGS:GO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.76% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is $24.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 47.76% from its latest reported closing price of $16.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is 4,442MM, an increase of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.22%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.15% to 140,808K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,938K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,765K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 18.98% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,458K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,509K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 18.08% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 5,450K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing an increase of 33.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,962K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information



Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

