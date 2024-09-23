Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.42% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings is $100.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.42% from its latest reported closing price of $119.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings is 5,914MM, an increase of 34.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.38%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 153,398K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 2.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,558K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 24.40% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,576K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,872K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,675K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 20.55% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,158K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,672K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

