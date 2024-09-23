Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Five Below (FIVE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Five Below (NasdaqGS:FIVE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.45% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $110.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $234.31. The average price target represents an increase of 14.45% from its latest reported closing price of $96.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 4,362MM, an increase of 17.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.25%, an increase of 23.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 68,797K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,813K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 41.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,173K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing an increase of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,773K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,769K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 9.30% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,752K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,782K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

