Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Dollar General (DG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.96% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $148.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.96% from its latest reported closing price of $86.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 44,353MM, an increase of 11.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.26%, an increase of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 244,414K shares. The put/call ratio of DG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 25,215K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,790K shares , representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,719K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,217K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,551K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,982K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 19.53% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 7,091K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,145K shares , representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 3.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,966K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Dollar General Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

