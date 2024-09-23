Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Casey's General Stores (CASY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Casey's General Stores (NasdaqGS:CASY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.51% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Casey's General Stores is $421.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.51% from its latest reported closing price of $378.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Casey's General Stores is 17,320MM, an increase of 14.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey's General Stores. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.35%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.78% to 40,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,831K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 23.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,163K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 15.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,151K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,034K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 22.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Asset Management holds 982K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.