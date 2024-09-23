Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Best Buy (BIT:1BBY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Best Buy (BIT:1BBY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is €78.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of €60.62 to a high of €95.43. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of €63.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is 42,741MM, an increase of 0.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BBY is 0.20%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 202,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,757K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,540K shares , representing a decrease of 70.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 41.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,142K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,923K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,875K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 28.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,942K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,733K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BBY by 47.64% over the last quarter.

