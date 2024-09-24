Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Best Buy (BBY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Melius Research initiated coverage of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.40% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is $91.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.40% from its latest reported closing price of $97.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is 47,527MM, an increase of 11.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBY is 0.20%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 202,377K shares. The put/call ratio of BBY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,757K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,540K shares , representing a decrease of 70.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 41.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,142K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,923K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,875K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 28.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,942K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,733K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 47.64% over the last quarter.

Best Buy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.