Melius Research Downgrades Hilton Worldwide Holdings (WBAG:HLTW)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Melius Research downgraded their outlook for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (WBAG:HLTW) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLTW is 0.42%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 284,908K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,327K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 42.37% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 8,952K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,181K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,975K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 8.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,887K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,918K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,226K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,044K shares , representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 86.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.