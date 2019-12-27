Melinta Therapeutics Files For Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) said that it initiated voluntary chapter 11 process to effectuate restructuring transaction.

The company intends to operate its business in the normal course while it works to complete the transaction through the Chapter 11 process.

The company's agreement with the Supporting Lenders positions the company to emerge from Chapter 11 on an expedited basis under new ownership and continue operating as a going concern on sound financial footing. The company aims to complete this process by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

