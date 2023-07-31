Melia Hotels quarterly profit soars as revenue tops pre-pandemic levels

By David Latona and Corina Pons

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish chain Melia Hotels International MEL.MC on Monday posted a second-quarter consolidated net profit of 46.2 million euros ($50.9 million), up sharply from just 3.7 million euros a year ago, as the global appetite for travel pushed revenue above pre-pandemic levels.

Total revenue from all markets in the quarter rose 9.3% from 2022, when the tourism sector was still hurting from some COVID-19 restrictions, to 513.7 million euros, and 4.7% above 2019.

The company said the quarterly results showed the strength of a sustained demand without signs of a slowdown. Bookings until the end of the year were more than 20% higher than the full-year figures for 2022.

The average room rate was 25.5% higher than in 2019 in the second quarter, and the occupancy rate for Melia hotels in Spain was higher than in other markets, the company added.

A company spokesperson said Melia does not see any impact from climate change and the resulting increase in heat waves for now. Nor was there any indication of a shift in preference from hotter southern destinations to the cooler climes in the north of Spain.

Although the heightened risk of wildfires throughout Spain was generating some concern, the areas where Melia's hotels are located were not affected by any fires this year, the spokesperson said.

The hotel chain said it "cautiously" forecast a positive summer season due to the solid demand.

"The global tourism business continues to grow, driven by the increasing priority that post-pandemic consumers place on travel over other spending on goods and services," Chief Executive Gabriel Escarrer said in a statement.

This led the company to reiterate its outlook of reaching at least 475 million euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by the end of this year, up from 431 million euros in 2022, Escarrer added.

Revenue and net profit also were expected to surpass those booked last year, the CEO said.

Tourism sector data shows consumers have prioritised holiday spending over the last year, burning off pandemic savings even as rising inflation and interest rates have eaten into household budgets. Luxury hotels have increased their prices the most.

Melia ended last year with a profit after two years of pandemic-induced losses.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Bill Berkrot)

