Melia Hotels' Q1 was very poor in line with Q4, CEO says

Spanish hotel chain Melia Hotels has experienced a very poor first quarter of 2021, similar to the previous quarter when the company reported a steep loss.

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spanish hotel chain Melia Hotels MEL.MC has experienced a very poor first quarter of 2021, similar to the previous quarter when the company reported a steep loss.

"We need financial support, the sector is in agony,", Chief Executive Gabriel Escarrer said on Wednesday at a business conference in Madrid.

The Mallorca-based firm posted a net loss of 126 million euros ($151 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, while revenue slumped 76% to 98 million euros as COVID-19 travel restrictions devastated the tourism industry.

The company is expected to release its first-quarter results on May 5.

International tourism to Spain plunged 80% to 19 million visitors last year - the lowest since 1969 - as coronavirus curbs took their toll.

($1 = 0.8367 euros)

