Meliá Hotels International (SMIZF) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Meliá Hotels International (OTCPK:SMIZF) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of 6.65 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.01 to a high of 9.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from the latest reported closing price of 7.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meliá Hotels International. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMIZF is 0.09%, a decrease of 18.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 8,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 13.60% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,002K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 29.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 842K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 622K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 17.67% over the last quarter.

