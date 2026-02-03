Meliá Hotels International (SMIZF) Price Target Increased by 18.66% to 11.23

The average one-year price target for Meliá Hotels International (OTCPK:SMIZF) has been revised to $11.23 / share. This is an increase of 18.66% from the prior estimate of $9.47 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.24 to a high of $14.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.52% from the latest reported closing price of $8.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meliá Hotels International. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 24.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMIZF is 0.28%, an increase of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.48% to 4,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 583K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 379K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 28.39% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 297K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 23.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares , representing a decrease of 390.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 75.61% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 233K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMIZF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.