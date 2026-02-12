MELI Stock Trades at a P/E of 32.02X: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold It?

MercadoLibre’s MELI shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of C.



The stock’s premium valuation may raise concerns for some investors. MELI’s forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of about 32.02X is remarkably higher than the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry’s 22.23X, indicating strong growth optimism.



At such a high valuation, the question that arises is whether the MELI stock is still a worthy investment. Let us dig deeper to find out.

Price/Earnings Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MELI Stock Underperforms Both Sector and S&P 500 Index

MercadoLibre shares have declined 13% in the past six-month period, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s fall of 0.3% and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 9.6%. The company’s weaker performance reflects investor concerns about near-term pressures, including margin compression from heavy strategic investments, rising competition and macroeconomic volatility in key Latin American markets such as Brazil and Mexico.



MercadoLibre faces intense competition in the fast-growing e-commerce and logistics space, where global and regional players are pushing hard on pricing, delivery speed and ecosystem expansion. Amazon AMZN, Alibaba BABA and Shopify SHOP represent its most visible competitive pressures as online commerce adoption accelerates across Latin America.



From a stock performance perspective over the same period, Alibaba shares have risen about 29.7%, while Amazon and Shopify have declined roughly 9% and 20.3%, respectively, highlighting diverse sentiment across the global e-commerce landscape.

MELI Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amazon competes directly with MercadoLibre by investing heavily in fulfillment infrastructure, fast shipping and marketplace scale. Its logistics strength and broad retail ecosystem make Amazon a formidable rival in markets where delivery speed and customer experience are key differentiators. Alibaba challenges MercadoLibre through its marketplace expertise, cross-border commerce capabilities and integrated fintech ecosystem. Its scale advantages and logistics partnerships position Alibaba to influence digital commerce trends in emerging markets, including Latin America. Meanwhile, Shopify empowers merchants with tools that combine payments, logistics and digital storefront solutions. By enabling independent sellers to scale efficiently, Shopify strengthens alternative commerce ecosystems that compete with centralized marketplaces.



While near-term pressures persist, MELI continues to benefit from fintech expansion, logistics scale efficiencies and marketplace momentum, with the Mercado Pago platform deepening customer engagement.

Digital Banking Expansion Drives MELI Growth

MercadoLibre is advancing its fintech strategy by positioning Mercado Pago as a comprehensive digital banking platform, with recent metrics highlighting accelerating engagement and growth. Fintech MAUs reached 72 million in the third quarter of 2025, while record NPS levels in Brazil and Mexico reflect strengthening customer satisfaction and retention. Management highlights that advancing “principality” — positioning Mercado Pago as the primary financial relationship — fuels cross-sell expansion and lowers delinquency, sustaining a long-term growth flywheel.



The digital banking strategy gains momentum through widespread adoption of the Mercado Pago credit card, remunerated accounts and expanding credit services. Credit portfolio users exceeded 27 million, with balances accelerating in tandem with stronger underwriting discipline. Broader card usage across both on- and off-platform transactions is increasing wallet share and everyday relevance. Collectively, these capabilities elevate Mercado Pago as more than a payments tool, reinforcing ecosystem stickiness and supporting MELI’s durable growth path. Looking toward 2026, the company continues prioritizing AI integration for greater financial inclusion, strengthening credit products for meaningful active user growth.

MELI Leverages Logistics Scale for Cost Edge

MercadoLibre is turning logistics scale into a structural cost advantage as higher volumes improve network utilization. In Brazil, shipment growth allowed the company to leverage spare capacity — particularly through its expanding slow/free delivery layer — driving an 8% sequential reduction in unit shipping costs without compromising service quality. Management views this progress as a long-term efficiency effort, with scale, routing optimization and operational improvements lowering fulfillment costs and driving conversion and buyer growth.



Mexico is experiencing similar efficiency gains, with fulfillment penetration reaching new highs and productivity efforts producing the company’s lowest unit shipping cost to date, down more than 12% year over year in the third quarter. Continued spending on automation, warehouse efficiency and network optimization highlights logistics as strategic infrastructure. As scale expands, fixed costs dilute and boost efficiency, making logistics a lasting service and cost advantage for MELI.

MELI’s Earnings Estimate Revisions Show Upward Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.53 per share, which remains unchanged over the past seven days, indicating 38.91% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $8.07 billion, suggesting 35.93% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Investors Do With MELI Stock?

Despite premium valuation and near-term volatility, MercadoLibre’s fintech momentum, logistics scale and earnings trajectory continue to support a stable long-term growth narrative.



MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more ideal entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

