MELI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1205.05, changing hands as low as $1200.52 per share. MercadoLibre Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MELI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MELI's low point in its 52 week range is $754.76 per share, with $1451.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1200.49.

