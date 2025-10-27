MELI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $2244.87, changing hands as high as $2304.09 per share. MercadoLibre Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MELI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MELI's low point in its 52 week range is $1646 per share, with $2645.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2292.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.