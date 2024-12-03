MELI Director Sells 50 Shares: What Should Investors Do Now?

MercadoLibre's MELI director Emiliano Calemzuk recently sold 50 shares at $1,984.98 per share, totaling $99,249. Following the transaction, Calemzuk maintains ownership of 238 shares valued at $472,425.24, with 75 shares subject to forfeiture restrictions until the next annual shareholders meeting. This transaction represents a 17.36% reduction in the director's position, prompting investors to evaluate its implications.

Robust Financial Performance

Despite the insider sale, MercadoLibre continues to demonstrate strong financial fundamentals. The company achieved impressive revenues of $18.5 billion in the third quarter with an industry-leading gross margin of 52.5%. The company reported significant growth metrics for the third quarter, with unique buyers reaching nearly 61 million, marking a 21% year-over-year increase.

E-commerce and Fintech Growth

The company's e-commerce segment shows remarkable momentum, with FX-neutral GMV growth of 34% in Brazil and 27% in Mexico. The fintech division, Mercado Pago, has expanded its monthly active users to 56 million, representing a 35% year-over-year increase. The credit card portfolio has grown substantially to $2.3 billion, up 172% year over year.

Strategic Investments and Infrastructure

MercadoLibre continues to invest heavily in infrastructure and market expansion. The company recently opened six new fulfillment centers — five in Brazil and one in Mexico — increasing fulfillment penetration by 4.5 percentage points compared to the previous year.



In the wake of these developments, MercadoLibre plans to double its fulfillment centers in Brazil by the end of 2025 and increase its same-day delivery capabilities by 40%. The company is also targeting lower-risk customers with larger credit lines to expand its market reach. Despite initial costs from new fulfillment centers and higher provisions for credit expansion impacting margins, the company's growth trajectory remains promising.

Investment Perspective

For existing shareholders, the recent insider sale should be viewed in context. While it represents a significant reduction in the director's position, it's relatively small compared to the company's overall market capitalization. The restriction on remaining shares suggests continued alignment with long-term company interests.

Market Outlook and Recommendations

Current investors should consider maintaining their positions, given MercadoLibre's strong market leadership, impressive growth metrics and strategic investments in future expansion. The company's dominant position in Latin American e-commerce and fintech sectors, coupled with high gross margins and robust revenue growth, provides a solid foundation for long-term value creation.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is pegged at $20.65 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.67%. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $33.7 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 73.18%. However, earnings estimates have moved south by 10.6% over the past 30 days, indicating caution.



Potential new investors might benefit from waiting for a more attractive entry point. The stock decline of 7.8% since third-quarter results, combined with ongoing margin pressure from strategic investments, could create better buying opportunities in the near term.

Share Price Movement



MELI’s Competitive Landscape and Valuation

Although MercadoLibre has a strong foothold in the online retail market of Latin America, rising competitive pressure from the e-commerce giant Amazon AMZN, which is making strong efforts to expand its presence in LATAM, is concerning. MELI also faces strong competition from the retail behemoth Walmart WMT, which is making good progress in the region, especially in Mexico.



Market uncertainties, high inflation, recessionary fears and weakening macro conditions are headwinds for MercadoLibre. Margins are currently under pressure due to increased investments in free shipping, loyalty programs and improvement in customer services, marketing and chargebacks, as well as higher maintenance, hosting and fraud prevention.



The stock's current price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is significantly higher than the industry average, indicating a stretched valuation. This leaves little room for error and makes the stock particularly vulnerable to any negative developments or earnings misses. MELI stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month price/sales of 3.92 compared with the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s 1.8.

MELI’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Looking Forward

MercadoLibre's commitment to innovation and market expansion, evidenced by new initiatives in logistics and customer experience, positions it well for sustained growth in the underpenetrated Latin American market. While the recent insider sale and margin compression warrant attention, the company's fundamental strength and strategic positioning suggest a positive long-term outlook for patient investors. MELI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

