Melexis (EBR:MELE) Price Target Increased by 18.54% to 99.68

The average one-year price target for Melexis (EBR:MELE) has been revised to 99.68 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 99.68 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.56% from the latest reported closing price of 96.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 369K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELE by 26.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELE by 29.83% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 178K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELE by 11.04% over the last quarter.

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 143K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELE by 30.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melexis. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELE is 0.26%, an increase of 15.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 2,844K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.