Melcor Developments Revise Agreement with Increased Offer

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) has released an update.
Melcor REIT and Melcor Developments have revised their arrangement agreement, boosting per-unit consideration by 11% to $5.50. The REIT has canceled its special unitholder meeting to initiate a 90-day ‘go-shop’ period, allowing for potential superior proposals without the Purchaser’s right to match.
