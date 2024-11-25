Melcor Developments Revise Agreement with Increased Offer

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Melcor REIT and Melcor Developments have revised their arrangement agreement, boosting per-unit consideration by 11% to $5.50. The REIT has canceled its special unitholder meeting to initiate a 90-day ‘go-shop’ period, allowing for potential superior proposals without the Purchaser’s right to match.

For further insights into TSE:MRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.