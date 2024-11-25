News & Insights

Stocks
MODVF

Melcor Developments Revise Agreement with Increased Offer

November 25, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Melcor REIT and Melcor Developments have revised their arrangement agreement, boosting per-unit consideration by 11% to $5.50. The REIT has canceled its special unitholder meeting to initiate a 90-day ‘go-shop’ period, allowing for potential superior proposals without the Purchaser’s right to match.

For further insights into TSE:MRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MODVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.