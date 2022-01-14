Melco Resorts Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since yesterday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $11.02, up 15.81 percent from the previous close of $9.52 on a volume of 6,709,249. The shares have traded in a range of $8.87-$23.65 on average volume of 3,140,998 for the last 52 weeks.

