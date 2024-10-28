Melco Resorts price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Melco Resorts (MLCO) to $10 from $11 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said following the significant Chinese stimulus initially announced in September, expectations have now been rebooted to more hopeful levels observed in 1Q24. Susquehanna estimates an upward valuation/conviction in improving fundamental trends.

