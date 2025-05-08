Melco Resorts & Entertainment Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), Thursday announced the financial results for the first quarter, reporting earnings of $32.5 million, or $0.026 per share, compared to $15.2 million, or $0.012 per share, last year.

The company reported adjusted net income of $51.1 million or $0.041 per share for the quarter, from $19.6 million or $0.015 per share in the prior year.

Total operating revenues increased to $1.232 billion from $1.112 billion in the previous year.

Currently, Melco's stock is trading at $5.79, up 2.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

