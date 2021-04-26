Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Melco Resorts & Entertainment had US$5.65b of debt, an increase on US$4.39b, over one year. However, it does have US$1.76b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$3.89b.

How Healthy Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MLCO Debt to Equity History April 26th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Melco Resorts & Entertainment had liabilities of US$1.12b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.07b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.76b as well as receivables valued at US$130.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.30b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a market capitalization of US$9.00b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Melco Resorts & Entertainment's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Melco Resorts & Entertainment made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$1.7b, which is a fall of 70%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Melco Resorts & Entertainment's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$899m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$1.3b in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Melco Resorts & Entertainment that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

